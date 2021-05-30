Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 374.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,102 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,136,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,135,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,211,000 after purchasing an additional 689,548 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 854,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,362,000 after purchasing an additional 547,018 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,335,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 271.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 383,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,524,000 after purchasing an additional 280,135 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSA opened at $282.48 on Friday. Public Storage has a one year low of $183.22 and a one year high of $283.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $273.40 and its 200-day moving average is $241.84. The company has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.08.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

PSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their target price on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.14.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

