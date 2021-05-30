Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 30.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FUBO stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.74. 16,583,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,099,512. fuboTV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.38.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. The firm had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1539.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $1,373,759.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,308 shares in the company, valued at $40,044,596.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research dropped their price target on fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

