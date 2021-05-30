Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Has $2 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.1% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.8% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $44,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FAST. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $53.04. 1,956,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,320,514. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average of $49.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $39.15 and a 52 week high of $54.32. The stock has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

