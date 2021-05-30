L & S Advisors Inc Has $3.31 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

L & S Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,521 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 99,249 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 77.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 42,596 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 18,611 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 374.0% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 110,907 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 87,507 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 194.7% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 43,357 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 28,647 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 109.2% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 37,670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 114,127 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 15,429 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.63.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,309.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,142,276 shares of company stock valued at $75,294,613 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,727,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,701,898. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.15. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

