Tieton Capital Management LLC Sells 690 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Tieton Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,410 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares comprises approximately 1.9% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 150,001 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 258,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,139,000 after buying an additional 44,957 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.88. 213,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,440. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.85. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.37 and a 1 year high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $239.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $324,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,815.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa acquired 10,077 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at $249,405.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.