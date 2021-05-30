TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Receives $191.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLD shares. Truist raised their target price on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Shares of NYSE BLD traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.05. 318,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,146. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $104.52 and a 1-year high of $235.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,909,400.00. Also, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,099,689. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in TopBuild by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 863.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.