Zacks: Analysts Expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) to Post -$0.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will post ($0.63) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.98) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Madison Square Garden Sports posted earnings of ($3.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full-year earnings of ($3.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to ($3.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $1.90. The business had revenue of $183.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.92) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.86.

Shares of MSGS stock traded down $2.09 on Tuesday, hitting $185.04. 195,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.80 and a 200 day moving average of $182.72. Madison Square Garden Sports has a fifty-two week low of $140.15 and a fifty-two week high of $207.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $349,783,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $187,090,000. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 10.6% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 947,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,972,000 after buying an additional 90,614 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,684,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

