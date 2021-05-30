SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $34 million-$36 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.18 million.

Shares of SHSP traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.65. The company had a trading volume of 53,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,167. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.65. SharpSpring has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $26.78. The company has a market capitalization of $175.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.79.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHSP shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of SharpSpring from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SharpSpring from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating on shares of SharpSpring in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of SharpSpring from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SharpSpring stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of SharpSpring worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

