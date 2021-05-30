Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Short Interest Update

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the April 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total transaction of $135,262.50. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $545,038. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Semler Scientific stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.00. 3,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,335. Semler Scientific has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $118.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.75 million, a P/E ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.28.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 62.27% and a net margin of 38.27%. Research analysts expect that Semler Scientific will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Semler Scientific from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

