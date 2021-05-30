FLETA (FLETA) Trading Up 38.1% This Week

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. FLETA has a market cap of $16.27 million and $1.76 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLETA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, FLETA has traded 38.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00076332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00017915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $316.69 or 0.00896553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.74 or 0.08987709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00088119 BTC.

About FLETA

FLETA (CRYPTO:FLETA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,754,644 coins. The official website for FLETA is fleta.io . FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

FLETA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

