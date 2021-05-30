4NEW (KWATT) Price Hits $0.0016 on Exchanges

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 32% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. 4NEW has a total market capitalization of $96,746.56 and $3,520.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 4NEW coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, 4NEW has traded 272.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About 4NEW

4NEW is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

4NEW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

