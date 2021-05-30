Brokerages Expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) will report $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Repay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.14. Repay reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. Repay’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Repay has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.46.

In other news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,106.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $233,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 179,971 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,154 shares of company stock worth $518,364 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Repay by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Repay by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Repay by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Repay by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Repay by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RPAY traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,582. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.04. Repay has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 0.79.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

