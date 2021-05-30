41,439 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Purchased by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.6% during the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,914,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,826,000 after purchasing an additional 562,777 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.5% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 618,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,052,000 after buying an additional 288,748 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 130.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 490,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,196,000 after buying an additional 277,627 shares during the last quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,376,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,831,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.57. 830,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,130. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.53 and its 200-day moving average is $61.63. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $62.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

