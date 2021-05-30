Analysts Anticipate Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Carrols Restaurant Group reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Carrols Restaurant Group.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $389.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.73 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 0.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TAST shares. Stephens dropped their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrols Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.91. The company had a trading volume of 240,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.28. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09.

In other Carrols Restaurant Group news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 181,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,738.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth $903,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 42.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 77.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 64,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,149 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 108.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 161,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.