Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Director Roberto Moses Thompson Motta Sells 25,627 Shares

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) Director Roberto Moses Thompson Motta sold 25,627 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.16, for a total value of C$2,310,427.81.

Restaurant Brands International stock traded up C$0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$84.25. The company had a trading volume of 356,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$83.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$79.41. The firm has a market cap of C$25.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$67.77 and a 12-month high of C$87.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.666 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

QSR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

