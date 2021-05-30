Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 76.7% from the April 29th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of SUPGF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.67. 29,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,392. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53. Superior Gold has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.15.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

