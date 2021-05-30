Short Interest in Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Increases By 56.5%

Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 506,900 shares, an increase of 56.5% from the April 29th total of 324,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.4 days.

Shares of TCNGF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.75. 1,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,919. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.67. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $11.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

