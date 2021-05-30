Smart Portfolios LLC Has $7.66 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Smart Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 285,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,186 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 6.6% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAGG. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 218,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,302,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of JAGG stock opened at $54.03 on Friday. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.38 and a 52-week high of $56.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.86 and a 200-day moving average of $33.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.