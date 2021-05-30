L & S Advisors Inc Sells 1,547 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

L & S Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up about 0.8% of L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,555,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,530. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $96.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.95.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

