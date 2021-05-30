Wrapmanager Inc. Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,268 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.0% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,409 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $43,535,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe stock opened at $504.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $377.08 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $500.76 and a 200-day moving average of $480.69.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

