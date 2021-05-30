Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 245,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,200,000.

SCHG stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.42. The stock had a trading volume of 264,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,426. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $95.85 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.45.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

