Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stake Lifted by Alpha Family Trust

Alpha Family Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 257.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications makes up 3.7% of Alpha Family Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Alpha Family Trust’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $8,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 175.0% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.81.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $5.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $331.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,745,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,455,375. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.86 and a 12-month high of $588.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $317.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.35, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.72, for a total value of $6,694,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,694,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total transaction of $60,904,034.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 449,599 shares of company stock valued at $154,225,711. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

