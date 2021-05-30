$1.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will announce $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.13. Triumph Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 308%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 14.39%.

TBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $83.75. The stock had a trading volume of 87,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,272. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $97.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.94.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,215,583.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $390,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $65,921,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

