$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) This Quarter

Analysts expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to report $1.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. BRP reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a negative return on equity of 81.63% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOOO. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on BRP from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities downgraded BRP to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.91.

NASDAQ:DOOO traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $84.33. The stock had a trading volume of 58,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,574. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 3.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.71. BRP has a 52-week low of $33.79 and a 52-week high of $96.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 8.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,956,000 after buying an additional 1,545,092 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter worth $40,156,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BRP by 700.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of BRP by 973.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 413,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,254,000 after acquiring an additional 374,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BRP by 45,170.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 240,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,893,000 after acquiring an additional 239,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

