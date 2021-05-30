Blume Capital Management Inc. Acquires 123 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 410.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $842.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $833.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $778.09. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $543.03 and a 1 year high of $893.79. The company has a market capitalization of $99.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $163,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total value of $9,045,577.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,927,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,799 shares of company stock worth $34,090,835 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

