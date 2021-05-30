Brokerages Anticipate OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to Post $0.02 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.00. OPKO Health posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. OPKO Health had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of OPKO Health stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,596,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,430,308. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41. OPKO Health has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.77.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,456,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,170,981.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 825,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,099,000. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in OPKO Health by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in OPKO Health by 10,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

