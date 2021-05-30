Coastline Trust Co Has $6.83 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.9% of Coastline Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $52.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.21 and a 200-day moving average of $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $222.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

