Blume Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,883,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,263,000 after acquiring an additional 139,195 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 460.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,947 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,832,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,456,000 after acquiring an additional 249,817 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,769,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,347,000 after acquiring an additional 95,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,749,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,585,000 after acquiring an additional 385,812 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,771.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,858,824.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,532 shares of company stock worth $5,128,007. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $172.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.17 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

