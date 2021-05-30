Bank of The West Increases Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Bank of The West boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 23.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 109,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,217,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 372.7% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 58,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 46,123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.9% in the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock remained flat at $$97.25 during trading on Friday. 3,092,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,947,663. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.30. The company has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATVI. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.64.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

