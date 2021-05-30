Bank of The West Has $5.29 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bank of The West raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.7% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 268,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,951,000 after purchasing an additional 32,292 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 84.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,314,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,005,000 after purchasing an additional 602,256 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

BMY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,356,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,892,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.90. The company has a market capitalization of $146.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $54.07 and a 52 week high of $67.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,986.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

