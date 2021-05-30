Bank of The West Buys 344 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bank of The West raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,050,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,605,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $272.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,235. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.18 and a 1-year high of $277.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $270.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.88.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

