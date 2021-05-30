Bank of The West Decreases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bank of The West cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.9% of Bank of The West’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $227.30. 5,782,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,867,695. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $442.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.78.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total value of $2,619,721.65. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,721.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.22.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

