BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $15,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 14,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5,106.2% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 22,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Shares of TSM traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,391,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,957,579. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $49.86 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.91. The company has a market capitalization of $608.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

