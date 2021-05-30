BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $9.61 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,959 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 11,198.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,735 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Terry L. Blaker boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 3,490 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

EA remained flat at $$142.93 during midday trading on Friday. 1,341,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,615,184. The stock has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EA. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

In other news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $44,497.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at $866,077.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $107,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,962. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

