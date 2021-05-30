Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.3% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,885,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,384,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after buying an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $421.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,280,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,475,119. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $417.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $389.56. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $296.49 and a twelve month high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

