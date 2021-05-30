Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4 billion-$4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.10 billion.

PTON traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.31. 7,663,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,391,933. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $41.14 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.04 and a 200 day moving average of $122.74. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.92 and a beta of 0.68.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded Peloton Interactive to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.58.

In other news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $4,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,763,884.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $3,376,443.61. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,957.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and have sold 725,013 shares worth $78,332,328. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

