$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to report $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Stericycle posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.17 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

NASDAQ:SRCL traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,237. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -604.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.38. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $52.14 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at $579,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

