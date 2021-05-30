Metronome (MET) Price Hits $3.33

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. Metronome has a market capitalization of $39.22 million and approximately $103,171.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded 26.3% higher against the dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for $3.33 or 0.00009415 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00056478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.06 or 0.00305925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.33 or 0.00190613 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.16 or 0.00821457 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,079,265 coins and its circulating supply is 11,792,891 coins. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

