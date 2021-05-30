Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Sells 251,468 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 785,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 251,468 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $8,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 177.9% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 57,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 24.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,854,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,587 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 401,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 43.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 192,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.88. 1,071,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.44. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $224.62 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 11.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Eldorado Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.86.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

