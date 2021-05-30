Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Trims Holdings in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. cut its holdings in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,221,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,905 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $22,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 14,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:KEP opened at $11.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.75. Korea Electric Power Co. has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Korea Electric Power Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

