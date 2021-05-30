Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Raises Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,899,543 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840,943 shares during the quarter. Kinross Gold makes up 1.5% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $39,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.57.

NYSE KGC opened at $8.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.79%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

