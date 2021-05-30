Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Grows Stock Position in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,022,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,470 shares during the quarter. CorePoint Lodging comprises approximately 1.8% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned about 0.09% of CorePoint Lodging worth $45,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 36.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 27.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSE:CPLG opened at $10.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.98. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 51.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

