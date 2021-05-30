Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,973,817 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,337,151 shares during the quarter. IAMGOLD accounts for 4.9% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned about 8.81% of IAMGOLD worth $125,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at $24,075,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,900,535 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,368 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,212,381 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $187,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,625 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $7,188,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth about $4,085,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IAG opened at $3.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.04. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. IAMGOLD’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IAG. TheStreet upgraded IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James set a $4.00 price target on IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.82.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

