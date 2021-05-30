Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,325 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Cree were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CREE. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cree in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cree in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cree by 17.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Cree from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE opened at $100.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.18. Cree, Inc. has a one year low of $51.46 and a one year high of $129.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.18.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 60.56%. The business had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

