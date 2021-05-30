Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 19,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

JCI opened at $66.54 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.53 and its 200-day moving average is $54.73. The company has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

