Wrapmanager Inc. Has $1.08 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SLYG stock opened at $87.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.64 and a 200-day moving average of $82.21. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.