Wrapmanager Inc. Trims Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLYG. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 29,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $1,671,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $1,521,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $87.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.64 and its 200 day moving average is $82.21. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

