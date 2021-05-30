Wrapmanager Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Biogen by 27.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Biogen by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Biogen by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIIB. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.39.

Biogen stock opened at $267.48 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $363.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

