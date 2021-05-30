nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Position Increased by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,693,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734,470 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of nLIGHT worth $184,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in nLIGHT by 5.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 867,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,113,000 after purchasing an additional 47,290 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in nLIGHT by 32.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 56,745 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in nLIGHT during the first quarter valued at $296,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in nLIGHT by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,424,000 after purchasing an additional 70,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in nLIGHT by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $319,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 17,848 shares of company stock valued at $590,646 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

LASR stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.64 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.98. nLIGHT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.87 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

