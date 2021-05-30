29,239 Shares in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Acquired by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B&I Capital AG bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $12,426,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.3% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 138,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 16,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,219,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,946,000 after purchasing an additional 147,438 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSA shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

Shares of NSA traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.10. The company had a trading volume of 989,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,467. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.35 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.78. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $26.71 and a 1-year high of $46.50.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.87%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

